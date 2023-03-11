Sarah Francine (Cox) Smith, 82, of El Dorado, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Hudson Memorial Nursing Home in El Dorado.
She was born June 9, 1940 in Dyess, Arkansas to the late Dewey Lee Cox and Clara Elsie (Copeland) Cox. She was a cashier and bookkeeper for Smittys Food Store and a member of Jackson Street Church of Christ. Francine was also a private Alzheimer’s caretaker for many family members and friends.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses, CNAs, housekeepers, and the entire staff at Hudson Memorial Nursing Home for the excellent care, love, and comfort given to Francine and our family.
Francine is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Elsie Cox; brothers and sisters, Bernie Lee Cox, Lynn Cox, James Cox, Janell Park (Cox), Lavell Cox, Joy Mae Gower (Cox), Cohen Cox; an infant sister; and a grandson, Michael Burch.
Francine is survived by her brother, Larry Cox; sons, Hal Burch, Alan Burch (Pat); daughters, Renee’ Burch Bearden, Darla Bailey (Sim); stepchildren, John Smith (Tina) and Donna Smith Anderson; grandchildren, Mallory Tinnin (Josh), Brent Burch, Seth Burch, Trent Burch (Becky); Curtis Malone (Shelly), Jeffrey Thompson (Morgan), Kourtney Langheld (Matthew), Logan Collier (Kelsey), Morgan Rich (Craig), Jaden Zigler (Claire-Elise), Timothy Zigler, Samara Zigler; step-grandchildren, Kris Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Tyler Bailey, Kristian Bailey, Chase Smith, Aaron Smith, Haley Smith Hawthorne, Jennifer Golden and Daniel Golden; 20 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday evening at Lewis Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Hal Burch officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc, in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Josh Tinnin, Curtis Malone, Logan Collier, Craig Rich, Matthew Langheld, and Jaden Zigler. Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Burch, Brent Burch, Tristan Malone, Timothy Zigler, Greg Kelley, and Bill Gower.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackson Street Church of Christ, 313 South Jackson Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.