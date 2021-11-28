Billy Ray Kirkpatrick Sr., 62, of Russellville died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville.
Billy was born April 30, 1959 in Magnolia and grew up and attended school in Village, Arkansas. He worked 43 years in the oil and gas industry and retired January 2020 from Exxon Mobil/XTO Energy. He was well respected in the industry and had many special friendships with his co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Martha Kirkpatrick; and grandparents, Aubrey and Marie Kirkpatrick and Jimmy and Gusty Leveritt, along with several beloved aunts and uncles.
Billy is survived by his son, Billy Kirkpatrick Jr. and wife Charlotte of Magnolia; son, T.A. Kirkpatrick and wife Leigh of Benton, LA; daughter, Haley Gordon and husband Nick of Russellville; daughter, Holly Kirkpatrick of Fayetteville; brother, Kevin Kirkpatrick and wife Pam of Minden, LA; sister, Barbara Gray and husband Mike of Magnolia; grandchildren, Tucker Williams, Presley Kirkpatrick, Jase Kirkpatrick and Phoenix Gordon; niece, Krystal Sjouke; and nephews, Brandon and Jonathan Gray; and best friend, Jullie Campbell of Dardanelle.
Billy was a hard-working man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and music. His best memories were of spending time with family and friends. The 3G deer camp and his memories of growing up in the Village community with friends and family always held a special place in his heart. Billy had many friends and had a special relationship with each one, but the one being his friends all acknowledge is that Billy was generous and had a big heart.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at the Village Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., of Magnolia.
