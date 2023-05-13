Mary Maness, 90, of Magnolia passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at The Springs of Magnolia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Magnolia.
Mary was born on January 8, 1933 in Stamps to the late John David and Ruby Marie (Minter) Cearley. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Magnolia and the Quota Club. She was an insurance agent for Magnolia Insurance for 40+ years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband 67 years, E.L. Maness; nephew, Mike Morehead; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melba and Arthur Morehead, Louise and Bill Wyrick, and James H. Wilson.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bailey; son, Randy Maness; grandchildren, Jeff White, Melissa (Jeremy) Franks, Ashley White, Becky (Cody) Slaughter, all of Magnolia; step-grandchildren, James and Mary Beth Nations of Camden; great-grandchildren, Christian and Caleb White of El Dorado, Kamryn and Bentley Franks, Noah White, Breana, Hadley, Kaden, and Dylan Slaughter, all of Magnolia; step-grandchildren, Gracie, McKayla, Kinsley, Jameson, and Bristol; sister, Carolyn (Dalton) Allison of Taylor, sister-in-law, Shirley Wilson of Magnolia; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Viewing and signing of the guest book will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the church or charity of the donor’s choice.