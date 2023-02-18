Justin Chad Mock, 46, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 at his home.
Justin was born on October 27, 1976 in Magnolia. He was a truck driver for Amistad Freight Company.
Justin was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia A. Mock.
He is survived by his father, Donald Lee Mock of Ashland, OH; brother, Jeff (Kristie) Mock of Bearden; sister, Robin (Lance) Taylor of Taylor; nephews and nieces, Jarred (Blair) Matlock and Jordan Matlock of Taylor, Allie (Matthew) Perry of Benton, Katie (Carson) Worthey of El Dorado, C.J. Mock of Bearden, Colton Taylor of El Dorado and Chelby Taylor of Magnolia; and aunt, Pam (Scott) Emerson of Taylor.
Interment of ashes will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery Association, c/o Ann Williams Jones, 260 Columbia Road 40, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.