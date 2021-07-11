Betty Ann (Woodruff) Kirkpatrick, 76, of Willisville passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Betty was born August 21, 1944 in Camden to the late Oather Clay and Pearlie Mae (Bustin) Woodruff. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Willisville. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crafts, shopping, and playing on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Mary Martin; and sister, Carolyn Hamilton.
Betty is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Kirkpatrick of Willisville; children, Pat Campbell and husband Bo of Magnolia, Cindy Dowdy and husband Stacey of Rosston, and Leon Kirkpatrick and fiancé Theresa of Willisville; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; special niece and nephew, Becky Martin and Billy Ray Earnest; sisters, Edna Faye Johnson of Zanesville, OH and Dorothy Coburn of Mount Pleasant, TX; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Bo Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Dowdy, Matthew Heasten, John Curtis Kirkpatrick, Jeff Willis, Mike Goodwin and Michael Grissom.
The family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
