L.C. Snell May 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save L.C. Snell, 68, of Magnolia died Sunday May 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Magnolia Police list recent arrests Updated 1 hr ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Can’t take Sanders seriously, and that’s a problem for Arkansas Updated 1 hr ago +2 The infant formula shortage, and what you should and shouldn't do Updated 12 hrs ago +2 Termites are conducting their annual swarm now Updated 12 hrs ago Lawson receives five years for drunken shooting spree 12 hrs ago Weyerhaeuser sets quarterly cash base dividend 12 hrs ago What is a county constable? 12 hrs ago Powerball jackpot tops $100 million 12 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 12 hrs ago Beckham campaign mailer mischaracterizes magnoliareporter.com coverage of Crowell real estate deal, news website demands state senator's apology and mailer's destruction May 16, 2022 Magnolia Blossom Festival-Peoples Bank Treasure Hunt ends on first day 15 hrs ago Muleriders will host three teams at baseball sub-regional tournament Updated 12 hrs ago Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt Noon Monday Clue May 16, 2022 Columbia County runaway found safe Updated 5 hrs ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, May 16, 2022: Disappointed in Charles Beckham May 16, 2022 Poll: Readers support lifetime appointments to U.S. Supreme Court May 16, 2022 Real Estate: Fox Run house sale tops recent transactions in county Updated 12 hrs ago Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt 7 a.m. Monday Clue May 16, 2022 +3 Central Elementary presents Students of the Month May 16, 2022 "Breakfast after the Bell" helps students learn May 16, 2022 Online Poll Which of these would be your position on a state constitutional amendment permitting abortions in Arkansas? You voted: Permit abortions without exceptions. Permit abortions with some exceptions. Ban abortions, without exceptions. Ban abortions, with some exceptions. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPassenger dies, four hurt in U.S. 270 wreck at RockportRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesUnion County suffers second ATV fatality in a weekColumbia County runaway found safeBeckham campaign mailer mischaracterizes magnoliareporter.com coverage of Crowell real estate deal, news website demands state senator's apology and mailer's destructionLake Columbia swimming area closes temporarilyDriver dies in Friday morning collision on U.S. 70Thunderstorms may impact South Arkansas on SundayColin L. TalbotMagnolia Police list recent arrests Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.