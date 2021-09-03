For Nettie, being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, entrepreneur, friend, aunt, matriarch, mentor, neighbor, counselor, confidante, and servant were all honorable callings. Moreover, she was a part of the generation that counted motherhood as a virtue because mothers knew the difference between a house and a home. So, her golden accomplishment in life was to make a loving home that would produce a tapestry of memories for which her family would forever cherish and relish.
When Nettie Harris Banks was born on March 4, 1932, she was blessed with God fearing parents -- Elder Charlie Sr., and Jessie Harris who, by example, taught Christian values, integrity and ingenuity that resulted in a solid and caring family environment. Her parents were highly respected among friends and neighbors in the Magnolia community.
She confessed her faith in Christ at a tender age where she united with Austin Temple Church of God in Christ. She attended and received her 11th grade education from the Columbia High School in Magnolia. Nettie grew up to be a beautiful and intelligent young woman.
She became Mrs. Nettie Banks on April 16, 1954, when she married Elijah Banks. He was her sweetheart and one true love. They settled in the Magnolia community with their four children, all boys.
She later joined Greater New Calvary Church of God in Christ in Camden, and served in several church auxiliaries. Nettie’s most notable accomplishments came from her attainment of her missionary’s licensure and being honored as Church Mother. Nettie possessed a strong work ethic, gentle demeanor, and subtle degree of sophistication.
One of Nettie’s greatest joys was spending memorable moments with relatives both young and old. Her legacy of family togetherness, hospitality, and community will live on in the hearts of her loved ones and friends.
Her angelic face was always a portrait of serenity and composure. Her natural wit and humor could chase the chill from any room.
After 32 wonderful years of sharing life with Elijah Banks, her devoted husband was called to glory to be with the Lord on August 1, 1986. She was also preceded in transition by her doting parents; and her siblings, Charlie, Jr., Martha, Mary, Jim, Jessie, Evonne, Bertha, Billy Jean, Earnest and Luby.
On Friday, August 27, 2021, in her 89th season of life, she began her eternal celebration in a land that shall never grow old.
Her passing shall be filled with rejoicing for a life well-lived. It is a given that she lived a long life filled with love, joy, and happiness. She gave her all to the Lord, and now is added to His great and blessed family in the world beyond our vision, a place not made by human hands, a place we call Heaven. Her life was the epitome of courage, love, and a deep abiding faith expressed by the many lives she touched.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children: James Harold (Bobbie) Banks, James Earl Banks, Vernell Banks, and David (Carolyn) Banks; grandchildren, Tiffany Amanda Banks, Reginald Banks, Whitney Banks, Ashley Banks, and David Banks; a host of great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Clark; and one brother, Christopher (Masharia) Wilkins. She also leaves a multitude of nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and many, many friends.
Visitation will be 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, September 2 at Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, with a limited capacity of 75.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalm Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Superintendent Larry Roach will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
