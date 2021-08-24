Bonnie Lynn Williamson Landry, 63, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
She was born in Magnolia to the late Aris Dwain Williamson and Patsy Maurice (Jones) Williamson. She was a dispatcher and truck driver for Jack B. Kelley Trucking, a dispatcher for Columbia County Ambulance Service, and hauled crude oil for DKL. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, loved riding horses, and volunteering with her daughter Jessica in many civic and charitable organizations supporting the United States Air Force.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Aris and Pearl Williamson, and Berl and Velma Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Landry; son, Brantley Landry; two brothers, Johnny Williamson and Ronnie Williamson; nephews, Justin Williamson and his daughter Riley, Zackary Williamson; niece, Shelby Hall and husband Dusty and children, Quinton and Emie Hall, all of Magnolia; and her four-legged family, her two dogs, Laffy Taffy and Tootie Fruiti; two cats, Tiger and Maleficent; and a horse, Cheyenne.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. J.W. Helms officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Davis, John Paul Edington, Casey Kelly, Michael Pierce, Scotty Helms and Justin Williamson.
