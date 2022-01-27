Maxine Roberson, 88, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Maxine was born, August 12, 1933 in Star City to the late Grady and Ora (Glover) Ross. She was the first female promoted to vice president of Operations of First National Bank of Magnolia and retired after 40 years of service. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Asbury United Methodist Church where she was formerly the choir director. She enjoyed playing Bridge, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid bowler on the bowling league.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bobby Lee Roberson; brother, Jim Ross; and sister, Eloise Hyatt.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lonnie Roberson of Magnolia; son, Joe Roberson and wife Lynn of Magnolia; grandson, Brad Roberson and wife Lindsey of Brister and their children Aubrey and Weston; granddaughter, Heather Roberson and fiancé Kevin Simmons of Sherwood; granddaughter, Wendi Pittman of Fayetteville and her children Aiden and Lilli; granddaughter, Ashlea Morden and husband Jonathan of Fayetteville and their son Oliver; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 28 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29 at the Stephens Cemetery with Rev. David Moore officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, AR 71753.
