Mattie F. Allen, 67, of El Dorado passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado,
Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: October 24, 2021 @ 6:39 pm
