Ja’Quarious Deante’ “Telly” Easter was born September 2, 2004 at the South Arkansas Medical Center in El Dorado. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School Class of 2022, where he played football for the Panthers.
Ja’Quarious, known as “Telly” to family and “Q” to friends, was extremely loved, admired, considerate, and passionate to many and by many! He may not have reached his full potential, but while he was here with us, his possibilities were endless. Telly, “Q”, touched the lives of all the people he came in contact with. The charisma he had, the charm he displayed, and his loving nature was beyond compare. He didn’t like being around fake people or friends! His heart was 3x bigger than his body. So much so, the angles couldn’t compare or comprehend. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, video games, and hanging with real friends and family. He especially enjoyed kicking it with his brother from another mother, Johnathan Joiner.
Ja’Quarious grew up in Columbia County. He stayed in Magnolia for seven years, McNeil for two, and Cotton Belt until he graduated high school. After graduation he moved to Hope, where he started his first job. He was proud and excited about this new venture in his life. He was even more excited to have met his lover and soul mate, Adrianna Barr.
Our baby departed this world on May 27, 2023 for his heavenly home at the tender age of 18, we say sadly and with a heavy heart. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Lloyd Wright of Magnolia, and Ervin Wade Easter Sr., of San Antonio, TX.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, mother, Shavonia Easter of Hope, and Cedric “That Dude” (Artia) Christopher of McNeil; his grandmothers, Josie Ann (Ervin) Easter of Waldo and Dorothy Burnell of McNeil; grandfathers, Willie (Mona Kay) Christopher of Magnolia and Ervin (Josie) Easter of Waldo; great-grandmothers, Mae Bell Wright, of Waldo and Queen Ester Easter of San Antonio, TX; one brother, Juantravious Easter of Grady; five sisters, JaKaila Christopher of McNeil, Tequria and Temira Porchia of Camden, Zariah Stephens of Waskom, TX, Emery Easter of Magnolia; and his homie, lover, and friend, Adrianna Barr of Blevins. He also leaves behind a special Aunt, Shirley Easter of Waldo, AR and a host of additional aunts, uncles, family, and friends.
Ceremonial cremation services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 9 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending the services or during visitation hours. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.