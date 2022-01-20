Harold Ray Clayton was born in Columbia County to the late Ulyssee and Dorothy Clayton on August 3, 1953. God called and Harold answered his call on Monday, January 17, 2022 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
He attended Grace and Mercy Church under the late Rev. Tommie Ellis. During his illness he gave his life to Christ.
He worked at Alumax for several years and later worked for Amfuel where he retired.
He graduated from Walker High School in 1971 and then attended Philander Smith College in Little Rock.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Mother Dorothy Clayton of Magnolia; his children, Eric (Tameshia) Clayton of Dallas, TX, Freddie (Lataqua) Cooper and Tamekia Thomas, both of Magnolia, Crescena (Willie) Williams of Searcy; 18 grandchildren, Demarte’, Chauncey, Arica, Kilyn, Jallen, Jordan Clayton, Alexander Taylor, Eureka, Cedric, Taqua, Dominque, Diamond, Fredrick Cooper, Keyara, Tanasia Thomas, Quenten Yates, Joshua Goodlow, and Whitnee Williams; two sisters, Mary and Linda Clayton, both of Dallas; one brother, Robert Clayton of Dallas, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and a special co-worker, Shunda Miles.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Superintendent Larry Roach will be the clergyman. Interment will follow in 23rd Psalm Cemetery in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.