Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA.
Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics. He was a professor of mathematics at Southern Arkansas University for 34 years.
He served in the Arkansas United Methodist Church Conference, Columbia Charge for 21 years as senior pastor to Unity, Philadelphia, and Harmony United Methodist churches in Columbia County.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Cammack; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Gordon Ward.
Dr. Cammack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Cammack of Magnolia; daughter, Mitzi Bagwell and husband Jimmy of Coppell, TX; grandchildren, Cameron Bagwell and wife Claudia of Rogers and Elizabeth Buchannan and husband John of Midlothian, TX; and great-grandchildren, Stetson Bagwell, Carter Weldon Buchannan and Conway Jane Buchannan.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at First United Methodist Church Chapel with the Rev. Larry Kelso officiating. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 320 West Main, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.