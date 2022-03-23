Antonio Gill, 30, of Elkhart, TX, formerly of Waldo, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home in Elkhart, TX, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 26, 1991, in Magnolia, AR, to James Gill, and Shirley Ann Gill. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Antonio accepted Christ into his life at an early age at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Waldo.
He attended Magnolia High School. He was employed by Tyson Foods, and El Dorado Chemical Company for several years. In 2015, he and his wife Brittany relocated to Palestine, TX, and he worked for Sanderson Farms until his health began to fail.
Antonio enjoyed playing music and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include wife, Brittany; two sisters, Sebrena Gill of Magnolia and Lacie (David) Moore of Palestine, TX; four special nephews, Dontavious Robinson, Ja’Marian Gill, Da’Keylan Moore, and Orlando Moore; five special nieces, Royanna Robinson, Za’Rhiya Henry, Za’Nhiya Henry, Jakhiya Watkins, Jalayssia Watkins, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 25 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Floyd D. Rowden will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
