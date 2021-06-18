Peggy Ann Williams Maloch of Emerson passed away June 16, 2021 at her home.
She was born in the Walkerville community on August 13, 1937 to Dewey Nelson Williams and Annie Mae Bigelow Williams.
Peggy attended Walkerville school and subsequently Emerson School where she graduated in 1954. She married Elwin P. Maloch on June 18, 1954 to whom she was married until his death in 2016. They had three children, Roger, Bruce and Cindy. Married at 16 years of age, Peggy became adept at all the usual housewife skills of cooking, sewing and canning food for her family.
With only 11 years of school, she became a self-taught bookkeeper/accountant and worked for the Emerson School District as secretary and bookkeeper for 30 years. She also served as secretary/treasurer of the Walkerville Community Fire District, treasurer of the Hephzibah Baptist Church and Cemetery Association and secretary/treasurer of the Walkerville Water System.
She was a lifelong member of Hephzibah Missionary Baptist Church where she was active in Ladies Auxiliary and Bible studies throughout her life. She kept a beautiful home that she shared with many in the community and in so doing, taught her children and grandchildren the art of hospitality and generosity. She was “Nana” to all of her grandchildren who she always welcomed into her home, and if there is a crown in heaven for Chicken and Dumplings, “Nana” will certainly get it.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin; her sister, Idelle Simms; her brothers, Sherwin and Dewey; and her son-in-law, Steve Pals.
She is survived by her children Roger Maloch and wife, Libby, Bruce Maloch and wife, Martha, and Cindy Maloch Pals. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan Maloch and wife, Amy, Lauren Maloch Mitchell and husband, Chris, Victoria Maloch, Benjamin Maloch and wife Christie, Rachel Maloch Abukhdeir and husband Hesham, Jacqueline Maloch, Davis Maloch, Samara Pals Cramer and husband Andy, Brande Pals, Zachary Pals and Schuyler Pals and wife Grace. She was blessed with great-grandchildren, Reese Mitchell, Landry Mitchell, Kinsleigh Maloch, Ellie Maloch, Abigail Maloch, Marley Kate Maloch, Lydia Maloch, Natalie Maloch and Noah Abukhdeir.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Hephzibah Baptist Church, Emerson, with a graveside service to follow at the Hephzibah Cemetery at 11 a.m. Mike Wolf will officiate under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Hephzibah Cemetery, c/o Rodney Maloch, 4110 Columbia Road 5, Magnolia, AR 71753.
The Maloch Family expresses its gratitude to Tywana Beasley and the other caregivers who cared for Mrs. Maloch at the end of her life with skill, graciousness and love.
