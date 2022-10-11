Bobby Joe Harden, 75, of Magnolia passed away Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 in TEXarkana.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Stevie Gardner will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
