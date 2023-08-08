Charles Marion Camp, 77, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Post Acute Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Charles was born January 23, 1946 in Baker City, Oregon to the late Ernest Bryan Camp and Erma Taylor Camp. He retired from Reliance Well Service after 35-plus years as a machinist. Charles proudly served his county in the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1972.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lee Riner Camp; and a brother, James Camp.
He is survived by his two children, Charlie Camp and wife Corie of Hot Springs and Laura Camp of Magnolia.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Chaplain Bill Parker officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to a veterans’ organization of the donor’s choice.