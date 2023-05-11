Christene Woodmore Courtney was the eighth and last child born to the union of Eunice Trammell-Woodmore and Robert Woodmore on May 28, 1925 in Columbia County.
On Friday, May 5, 2023 she transitioned from this life and entered eternal rest after being blessed to share her light with the world for 97 years. She was a little over three weeks away from celebrating her 98th birthday at the time of her passing.
Christene established her Christian journey and church membership during her formative years at Homes Near Baptist Church. Christene remained a member until God called her home.
Christene’s educational background was completed by 5th grade. She had a profession in housekeeping until she was able to devote her work full-time as a homemaker for her family.
On August 29, 1942, she married the love of her life, Velton Courtney. Their union lasted until the death of Velton separated them.
Christene loved her family. She was noted as being a great cook who loved to impart her wisdom to anyone who would listen to her reminisce about the old days. She had such a keen recollection when it came to discussing the memory of loved ones who had gone on before her, that one would feel as though he or she personally knew the person(s) they had never met after listening to her stories about them.
*She was preceded in death by her husband, Velton Courtney; children: James Courtney, Odell Jones, and Linda Kay Jones; parents, Eunice Trammell Woodmore and Robert Woodmore; and siblings Lena Woodmore, Joe Allen Woodmore, Willie L. Woodmore, Pream Woodmore Neal, Clara Woodmore Decker, Owyter Woodmore, and Robert Lee Woodmore.
Those left to cherish beautiful memories of her are her treasured children, Charles Courtney, Dennis Jones, Terry (Brenda) Kelley, and Doris (Bill) Stacy; 19 grandchildren; special granddaughters, Ann (Anthony) Foreman and Christina Courtney; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Thursday at Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow in the Rudd Cemetery in Magnolia.