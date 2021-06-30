Ervin Lee Burton, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday June 21, 2021, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.
He was born to Jessie and Aline Burton on December 16, 1956 in Hankamer, TX.
Ervin lived most of his life in Houston, TX where he was employed by the City of Houston until retirement. After retirement, he decided to leave the big city and return home to his roots in Arkansas to enjoy his life surrounded by good food, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Burton and Aline Burton; four sisters, Margie McBride, Mary Ann Burton, Annie Mae Manning and Ruby Burton-Harris; and one brother, James Burton.
Those left to treasure his memories are his daughter, Jasmine Burton of Oklahoma; sisters, Edna Burton of California and Dorothy Alexander of Nevada; brothers, Odell Burton (Dina) and Felton Burton (Barbara), both of Texas, Jimmie Burton Sr. (Henriette) of Magnolia and Marcus Burton (Darlene) of Stephens; four grandchildren, Skylar Burton, Devyn Burton, Brooklyn Burton, and Ava Burton; special "bonus sons" Dion and Roland Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
A graveside celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Watts Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Eulogist will be the Rev. Eric Burton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the visitation and service.
