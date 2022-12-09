Bula Lorene (Kirkpatrick) Doss Henderson, 86, of New Boston, TX, formerly of McNeil, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Christus St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
Bula was born on December 9, 1935 in Knox City, TX to the late John Earl and Lilly America (Elliott) Kirkpatrick. She was a member of the Enon Primitive Baptist Church in New Boston and formerly worked for the Texas Highway Department.
Bula was preceded in death by her parents; father of her children, Paul Calvin Doss; and was the last surviving of 15 children.
She is survived by her four children, Ramona Smith and Bruce Doss of Waskom, TX, Pauline Cusick of New Boston, TX, and Darrell (Terri) Doss of Marshall, TX; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Mount Prospect Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.