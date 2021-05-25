Daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, educator, confidant, friend, counselor, and woman of God. These are all titles that can be used to describe Mrs. Pinkie Juanita Turner Strayhan. But what they do not convey, is her compassion for her fellow man, and her passion for education. With all of her soul, she loved God, her family, her community, and her students.
Pinkie Juanita Turner was born on July 23, 1926, the youngest child of Henry and Lizzie Harrison Turner, in the bustling town of Kress City, Lafayette County, Arkansas. The apple of her family's eye and she was the essence of finer womanhood. Her parents and siblings, Clayton, Delilah, Ivra, Ellen and Henry, all preceded her in death.
In the 1930's, education for a black child was limited, going no further than the sixth grade. The split session allowed only three months out of a year for schooling. The other months were spent working in the fields. It was during those short months that she realized her love for learning. Wanting better for their baby girl, Henry and Lizzie Turner allowed her to go to Dallas to further her education. Shortly after arriving in Dallas, she was given a placement test. In those short months of school, the learning proved to have been exceptional. In 1939 at the age of 12, she was placed in the eighth grade. Living with her older sister, Delilah, and her husband William, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1943. In the top of her class at the age of 16, she was nominated to give the honors speech at commencement. She furthered her education at Jarvis Christian College in Jasper, Texas with the aim of becoming a lab technician. After graduating with a degree in Science, she was offered a teaching position in Gladewater, Texas. But because of the failing health of her parents, she returned home to Lewisville and began her teaching career at Lewisville Colored High School. She taught all subjects, was the senior class sponsor and became a skilled coach of the basketball team. Time brings about change, Lewisville Colored High School became Foster High School and the principal, Luther H. Black, decided that she would better service the school and its students as the librarian. After several years working as a teacher, she began work on her master's degree.
While in school at Prairie View A&M College, she met Robert Lee "Coach" Strayhan and they married in 1954. To this union were born two sons. They were married for 56 years and she fulfilled her vow of till death do us part, when he passed away on November 11, 2011 after a brief illness.
As a child, she attended St. Luke Baptist Church in Kress City. When the family relocated to the Mars Hill Township, they united with the St. John Baptist Church in Old Town.
She remained a faithful member until the church was dissolved. She became a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church, and at the time of her transition, she was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of her nephew, Pastor MacArthur Turner.
As with everything, she sought to educate herself to be effective. After integration, she moved from Foster to Lewisville High School as librarian. She would attend school in the summer in Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma, and East Texas State University, in Commerce, Texas. She received her master's degree in Library Science from East Texas State University (now a branch of Texas A&M).
She retired from teaching in the public schools of Lewisville in 1984 after 37 years. For 10 years, she taught library science classes at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and was instrumental in setting up the Lewisville City Library. Because of her vast knowledge and experience, she was asked to serve on the Arkansas Mental Health Board.
Pinkie Juanita Turner Strayhan was the essence of style, grace, elegance, patience, and compassion. She has been a wonderful mother, wife, sibling, aunt and friend to her family and the multitude of young people who have crossed her path. For 94 years, she has been a beacon of light for her students, her family, and her community. She has been a source of strength to us all. When her many nieces and nephews come to town, everyone ended up at her house for conversation, laughter, kisses, hugs, and good food. She was the best at giving advice. She had a forgiving heart and compassionate spirit. "Aunt 'Nita" was one of a kind. She will be missed, but her memory will live on in our hearts and minds. Her teachings will remain a part of our family as long as there is one member alive to tell the story.
Pinkie Juanita Turner Strayhan, the matriarch of our family, made her transition from this earthly life to live with God on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Her influence has left an indelible mark on our lives and the lives of those who crossed her path.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Robert Clayton and Allan Henry Strayhan; six grandchildren, Vincent Cortez Henry, Alicia Verne` Strayhan, Robert Gene Strayhan, Mark Allan Strayhan, Erika Jean (Patrick) Strayhan Parkinson and Courtney (Angelisa) Strayhan; two daughters-in-law, Joan Potts Strayhan and Loretta Henry Strayhan; four great-grandchildren, Lorel and Aatiayah Henry and Khloe and Akira Strayhan; a stepson, Byron Bolden; five nephews and seven nieces, 19 grand nephews, 15 grand nieces, 22 great-grand nephews, 17 great-grand nieces, four great-great-grand nephews and four great-great-grand nieces; a host of other relatives, her church family, and friends.
