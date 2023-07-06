Helen Keener, 71, of Magnolia transitioned from her earthly life on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Arrangements are pending. with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 5:18 pm
