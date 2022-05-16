Betty Dillard Olver passed away peacefully Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
She was born January 4, 1937 to the late Charles and Ruby (Bondurant) Dillard.
Bettye spent her years in Magnolia in nursing positions, before moving to Anchorage, Alaska where she continued her career. After retirement she and her husband traveled and lived in several states. They lived in Hot Springs several years and both were members of the First Baptist Church of Hot Springs. She will be missed by her many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Olver.
She is survived by her sons, Kenny Franks of Ormond Beach, FL, and Danny Franks of McNeil; grandchildren, Luke Franks of McNeil and Kaylee Franks of Fayetteville; and father of her children, Don Franks.
Special thanks to the staff at Wentworth Place for the care given to Bettye. We know she enjoyed a wonderful reunion in heaven with her loved ones.
Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. A memorial service will be at a later date.
