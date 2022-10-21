Janie C. Elliott, 62, of Waldo passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Janie was born November 7, 1959 in Magnolia to Jack B. Cassidy and Amanda Jane (Reasons) Cassidy. Janie previously worked for Amfuel Cell Manufacturing and was a professional window tinter. Her current employment was with the City of Magnolia Water Department as a meter tech. Janie loved watching cooking shows, murder mysteries, traveling and riding motorcycles. She previously attended First Baptist Church in McNeil and was currently a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Waldo. Her greatest joy in life was dedicating all her spare time to her husband, children and especially her grandchildren.
Janie was preceded in death by her father, Jack B. Cassidy; sister, Jacki Taylor; niece, Autumn Rain Hartsfield; nephews, Justin Mark Smitherman and James A. Simmons; brother-in-law Gary M. Smitherman; mother and father-in-law, Clyde L. Elliott and Barbara Sue (McClure) Elliott; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Julie Elliott.
Janie is survived by her husband, Ronald Elliott of Waldo; two sons, Daniel Elliott and wife Ashley Davis Elliott of Waldo, and Dustin Elliott and wife Ashley Ybarra Elliott of Waco, TX; mother, Amanda Cassidy of Waldo; sister, Joani Smitherman of Waldo; sister-in-law, Sharon Elliott Simmons of Robbins, NC; brother-in-law, Donald Elliott and wife Carol Elliott of Ponca City, OK, and sister-in-law, Tracy Elliott Davis of South Pekin, IL; grandchildren, Dustin Elliott Jr. and Zane Elliott of Waco, TX; Madison Elliott, Jackson Elliott and Kassidi Elliott, all of Waldo; and a host of extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Ybarra officiating.
Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery under the direction Lewis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Donald Elliott, Daniel Elliott, Dustin Elliott, Al Hicks, Cecil Jones, Cory Elliott, Gary Jack Smitherman, and Kyle White. Honorary pallbearers will be Janie’s grandsons.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Cemetery, P.O. Box 252, Magnolia, Arkansas 71752.
