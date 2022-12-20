Sam Pelt, 49, of Hot Springs, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent Medical Center in Hot Springs.
Sam was born on January 20, 1973, in Magnolia. He was an aircraft mechanic contractor and an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Sam was known as “the life of the party.”
Sam was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Alvin Pelt; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Hughes, and father-in-law, Chris Covey.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Pelt of Hot Springs; son, Justin Pelt of Hot Springs; parents, Stephen and Janet Pelt of Magnolia; brother, Chris Pelt and wife Karen of Magnolia; nephews and niece, Jeffrey Pelt and wife Kaitlyn of Tulsa, OK, Ashley Irons and husband Rodney of Magnolia, and Tyler Pelt and wife Kaitlyn of Magnolia; a host of great nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.
A visitation with viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Cremation services provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.