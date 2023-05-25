Richard C. Barnes Sr., 78, of Waldo was reunited with the love of his life and late wife, Susan Barnes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Richard started working in the oil field at a young age. He mastered several aspects of the industry, and nothing made him happier than “running a crew.” If you knew Richard, then you knew him to be an overly generous man who was helpful to all. He would constantly describe himself as quiet, kind, and considerate, although he was many of those things quiet was not one of them.
He loved and lived for the moments when the whole family was together cooking and laughing. Gardening was a passion of his, especially when it came to growing tomatoes and peppers. He was a father that worked hard for his family his entire life, a “Pop Pop” or Grandpa to the slew of grandchildren and great-grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud.
Richard was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church and worked many years and retired from Betsy Production Company.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ella Mae (Hull) Robson; wife, Susan (Hobert) Barnes; and daughter, Tawana Barnes.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard Barnes Jr. of Waldo, Kelli (Darrell) Morrison of Ada, OK, Larry Dale (Chasity) Barnes of Waldo, and Pamela Barnes of Amity; grandchildren, Richard (Erica) Barnes, III of Waldo, Joey (Summer) Barnes of Camden, Kory Barnes of Camden, Brianna Barnes of Oklahoma City, OK, Andrew (Jeanie) Haire of Grovetown, GA, Elizabeth (Jack) Hardy of Lavaca, Tanner Haire of Ada, OK, Chris (Morgan) Morrison of Hot Springs, Caleb Morrison of Tyler, TX, Ashley Barnes of Waldo, Jerry Dale Barnes of Waldo, Kaylee Dyson of Magnolia, Trevor Dyson of Amity, and Jay Dyson of Odessa, TX; numerous, numerous, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine with Bro. Michael Clark officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Cemetery, 1650 Columbia Road 41, Waldo, AR 71770.