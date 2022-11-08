Kaye Don Wooley, 84, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home.
Kaye Don was born on December 10, 1937 in Village to the late Eli Thomas and Cleo (Rogers) Wooley. He was a longtime, faithful member of the Antioch East Baptist Church. He was retired from Dow Chemical.
Kaye Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy Ann (Dees) Wooley; and twin brother.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Danny) Gregory of Malvern; sons, Thomas (Paula) Wooley and Tim Wooley of Magnolia; sister, Sarah (James) Souter of Magnolia; grandchildren, Crystal (Mark) Hartsfield, Justin (Taylor) Wooley, Rachel (Slava) Timokhina, Cody (Gretchen) Wooley, and Cally Wooley; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Antioch East Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Owen officiating.
Burial will follow at the Antioch East Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Dees, Steven Souter, Justin Wooley, Cody Wooley, Mark Hartsfield and Joe Deloach.
Memorial donations may be made to Antioch East Baptist Church, 370 Columbia Road 25, Magnolia, AR 71753.