Charles Tarry Jr. of TEXarkana died Sunday, February 18, 2023 at Springhill, LA. Charles was 38. He was the son of the late Charles Tarry Sr. and the late Emma Jean Jamerson.
Charles was a very laid-back guy with an easy-going spirit. He loved fishing, listening to music, and just chillin', especially with family and friends.
Memories of Charles will long be cherished by his brother, Terrance Tarry; and sisters, Nanette Burnell, and Samantha Easter, all of Springhill, LA, Barbara Reed of TEXarkana, Dorothy Bailey of Houston; and his nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at the A.C. Henderson Memorial Chapel, 614 Calhoun Road in Magnolia at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 with Pastor Edward Williams officiating.
Cremation will follow.