Don McWilliams, 87, of Warren, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2021, at John R. Williamson Hospice House.
He was born May 11, 1934, in Magnolia to the late Smead Thomas McWilliams and Georgia Louise (Story) McWilliams. Don served in the Arkansas Army National Guard, retired from Cantex, and loved to hunt quail, dove, and pheasants. He was a past member of the Rotary Club and attended Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed participating in the Magnolia Blossom Steak Cook-Off for the past 30 years and was the owner and operator of Don’s Produce.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Dorothy McWilliams; and two brothers-in-law, Billy Gene McWilliams and Robert Willis.
Don is survived by his wife, Lucy McWilliams of Warren; two sons, Ricky McWilliams and Tommy McWilliams and his wife Nicole of Magnolia; daughter, Janet McWilliams Green of Bryant; sister, Venna Willis of Waldo; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Gwen Sledge and her husband Jimmy and Dana Johnson and her husband Rob of Warren; four step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rocky Goodwin officiating.
Interment will be at Antioch East Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Magnolia, 318 East Main Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753 or YMCA, 207 North Main, Warren, Arkansas 71671 or Antioch East Cemetery Fund, C/O Donna Leslie, 1070 Columbia Road 295, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
Pallbearers will be Chase Green, Chad Sledge, Hunter Johnson, Kirt Sledge, Jimmy Sledge, and Rob Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Elisa Cruze, Dal Dendy, Bill Moses, and Robert Dennis.
