Peggy Howell, 70, of Village passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Springhill Medical Center in Springhill, LA.
Peggy was born on September 20, 1951 in Magnolia. She was a retired cafeteria manager for the Magnolia Public Schools. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shannon Howell; sister, Minnie Sue Ellis; and brother, Dewey Cheatham.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen Howell of Village; daughters, Lee Ann Krepick and husband Steven of Lewisville, and Brandy Litton and husband Wade of Magnolia; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Brumley and husband Jim of Hot Springs; brothers, Neill Cheatham and wife Linda of Magnolia, and Wallace Cheatham of Bells, Texas; grandchildren, Dakota Skelton of Magnolia, Brayden Camp and wife Diana of Magnolia, Peyton Morehead of Village, Stevie Breasbois Jr. of Parkers Chapel, Keylee Camp of Magnolia, Madison Whitefield of Parkers Chapel, Kaden Litton of Magnolia, Kalyn Johnson and husband Tyler of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Austin Brown and Zoey Johnson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Village Cemetery with Bro. Kenneth Litton officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. CLICK HERE.
