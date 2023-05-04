Andrew George Kimbell of Stephens died Saturday, April 29, 2023 in TEXarkana. He was 59 years old.
The son of the late George Kimbell and the late Maerene Manley Kimbell, Andrew was born May 15, 1963 in Magnolia.
He was a kind and caring person, always looking out for those that he loved. He was a 1982 graduate of Magnolia High School and worked as a "set-up man" at Alumax Aluminum until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepson, Terrance Sanders.
He leaves cherished memories with his brother, Charles Warren of Magnolia; his sister, Margie (William) Moore of Culver City, CA; his stepdaughter, Sherrie Lewis; two step-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and a great host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing and visitation for Andrew Kimble will be from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Henderson’s Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Henderson Mortuary Chapel.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.