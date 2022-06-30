Donald W. Vaughan, 64, of Emerson passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 in Strong.
He was born October 25, 1957 in Lecompte, LA to the late John Emitt Vaughan and Margie (Perritt) Hatcher. He worked for the Arkansas Forestry Commission for 38 years and retired as a forest ranger.
Donald is survived by his wife, Wendy Vaughan; two sons, James Vaughan and Jonathan Vaughan; a brother, Mark Vaughan and wife Sharon, all of Emerson; and a niece, Amy Vaughan Williams.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.