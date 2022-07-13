Royce Edward Bridges, 59, of Tampa, FL, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Brockton, MA.
He was born December 28, 1962 in Okinawa, Japan to Edward Bridges and Pauline Ludders Bridges.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Bridges; and a sister, Peggy Bridges.
Royce leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Nataliia; children, Jenny Bridges and Jason Bridges; dad, Ed Bridges; sisters, Cindy Bridges and April Bridges; brother, Terry Bridges (Mona); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Royce was a graduate of Emerson High School, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a bachelor of science degree, Magna Cum Laude honors, and a master’s of biochemistry degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR). He was employed with a traveling agency as a pathologist assistant.
Royce’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and cherished each moment with them. He also loved spending time hanging out with his dogs. He loved playing Jeopardy (especially Rock and Roll Jeopardy) and none of us could beat him at it (not even dad). He loved reading (especially suspense), movies, traveling, and Razorback football.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, with burial to follow in the Christie Chapel Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local animal shelter or R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
