Mid-morning, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the one we loved stepped across the threshold we call death and entered another room. He did not step out of the fellowship of life, but merely into the other rooms of our Father’s Kingdom.
Kenneth Easter was born on February 16, 1967, in Magnolia to the parentage of the late Chessie B. and Dotsy Island Easter.
He received his education in the Magnolia School District, and he was a proud member of the Class of 1985. As a lad, he accepted Christ as his personal Savior, and was baptized and united with the Galilee Baptist Church. Although he may not have attended regular services, he as a man accepted Christ as his personal Savior. He was employed at Hixson for 35 years. He acquired various jobs, first job at Krogers as a stocker. Hobbies: A welder, and a builder of barbecue grills. He was soft spoken and spent most of his life catering to others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Chester and Nellie Easter, and Henry and Mary Island Collier.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Sha’Kendra Easter; two sons, Dameon Easter, and Ken’Terious Easter; one godson, Kendric Murphy, all of Magnolia; one goddaughter, Ta’Lanyce Henry of Magnolia; sisters, Patsy (Fredrick) Hunter of Jacksonville, Peggy Brown and Barbara McBride, both of Magnolia, Vicki Perkins of Midland, TX, and Vivian Perkins Tinner of Colorado City, TX; four brothers, Gary Easter (Rine) of Weatherford, TX, Carl Easter of Magnolia, Willie “Mick” Smith of Emerson, and Bobby (Nikita) Smith of Magnolia; grandchild, A’zariah Jones of Magnolia; mothers of children, Lyshanda Moddies, Cassandra Wyrick, and Angela Dunn; three aunts, Christine Alexander of Lancaster, CA, Allie Pruitt of Dallas, TX, and Lavern Hanson of Los Angeles, CA; two uncles, Avan Easter of Dallas, TX, and Thell Easter of Marshall, TX, a host of children he reared, nieces, nephews, cousins, and die hard friends. He was loved very much, and he will be missed dearly by many.
Celebration of life services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, with burial to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Lisbon, LA, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Al Brewer was the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
