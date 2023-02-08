Elsie D. Gunnels, 87, of Emerson passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 in West Monroe, LA.
Elsie was born on September 5, 1935 in the Plainfield community of Columbia County. She was a dental assistant for many years for Dr. Freeman Heck. She was a longtime faithful member of the Western Baptist Church in Plainfield. In 2019, when she moved to her daughter’s home in Downsville, LA, she became a member of the Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Elsie loved her church and church family and was always very active.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman Moody and Eunice Louise (Evers) Talley; and husband, Tommy Joe Gunnels.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Mark) Gwatney of West Monroe, LA; son, Kenneth Gunnels of Luling, LA; grandchildren, Nicholas Daily and Keri Daily of West Monroe, Ethan Gunnels of Luling, Lauren (Stephen) Giddens of Coushatta, LA, Brandon Gwatney and Zach Glober of Springdale, Kelsea Gwatney of Fayetteville; great-grandchildren, Hunter Daily of Sumpter, SC, Brianna Daily, Jace Atchison, Jaxon Jimenez, and Joshua Jimenez of West Monroe; brother, Herschel (Novalene) Talley of Emerson; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will be in the Western Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Daily, Ethan Gunnels, Jace Atchison, Louis George, Christopher Burcham and Mike Dodson. Honorary pallbearers will be Elsie’s nephews and nieces.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the church of donor’s choice.