Sharon LaBelle Stanley, 65, of Wesley, TX passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home.
She was born October 12, 1955 in Dallas to Donald Glen Pharr and Juanita (Nelson) Pharr.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her life partner, Sarah Martin of Wesley; two brothers, Mark Pharr (Pauline) of St. Peters, MO, and Donnie Pharr (Fernando) of El Dorado; two sisters, Donna Wilkerson (David) of Magnolia and Ann Bynum (Don) of Long Beach, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Fayetteville National Cemetery with Donna Wilkerson and Donna Cotter officiating.
Funeral services were under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service, Huntsville, AR.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or to your local Humane Society.