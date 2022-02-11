Glendell Randle was born to the late Willie and Leonia Randle, on June 30, 1943. He departed this life at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Glendell attended C.S. Woodward School and was a part of the Walker High School graduating class of 1963.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willie Arthur Randle and Alfred Randle; and one granddaughter, Nieketha Burnett.
He leaves to cherish his memories his lovely wife, Letha Randle of Taylor; four sons:,Thomas Glenn (Sabrina) Ellison of Canfield, Alan (Denyce) Glover of Conway, Robert Dell (Ann) Randle of Little Rock, and Glendell Randle Jr. of Detroit; daughters, Glenda (Wayne) Reynolds of Cullen, LA, and Wanda (Derrick) Porter of Springhill, LA; a special grandson, who he raised as his own, Julius Randle of Taylor; four brothers, Lee Jewell (Gloria) Randle of Pine Bluff, Albert (Dorothy) Randle of Magnolia, Johnny Lee (Terri) Randle of Epworth, IA, and Donald Ray (Annett) Randle of Rockwall, TX; one sister, Willie B. (Charles Lewis) Randle of Taylor; 24 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of life services were held at noon Friday, February 11, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Wayne Reynolds was the officiant and eulogist.