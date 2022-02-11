Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 44F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 44F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.