Veronica Grace “Roni” Kyle was born on April 29, 2021 in TEXarkana and passed away on June 14, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ronnie Fisher.
Roni is survived by her parents, Barry John Kyle and Kristina Marie (Fisher) Kyle of McNeil; sister, Evie Kyle of McNeil; paternal grandparents, George and Connie Kyle of McNeil; maternal grandmother, Betty Conklin of Stamps; paternal great grandmother, Pauline Lawson of McNeil; two aunts, Kirsten Fisher and Cindy Fisher; and godparents Sara Allen and Charmin Fisher, all of Stamps.
A private family graveside will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Roni Fisher Foundation, c/o 2640 Highway 79 North, McNeil, Arkansas 71752.
