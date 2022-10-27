Dorothy Elease Green Wilson passed from this earth Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home in Mount Holly.
She was born July 16, 1934, in Dubach, LA to Jesse and Ollie Tucker Green.
She was a homemaker and loved keeping a tidy home for her husband and children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Ray Wilson; brothers, Palmer Green of Dubach, Prentiss and Grady Green of Mount Holly; and sisters, Rachel Bagwell, Ruby Bagwell and Lucille Lewis of Mount Holly, and Ruthel Holland of Dubach; and two grandchildren, Joshua and Brittany Bearden of Marysville.
She is survived by two children, Randy (Linda) Wilson of Dillsboro, IN and Kimberly (Bobby) Bearden of Marysville; grandchildren, Allen (Meagan) Wilson of Lexington, KY, Lura Wilson of Dillsboro, IN, Jason (I-Ning) Walston, Gaye Lynn Walston Hall of Aurora, IN, and Jeffrey (April) Collins of Texas and several great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a graveside service 10 a.m. Monday at Stephens Cemetery on North 6th Street in Stephens under the care of Lewis Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Presiding will be Brother Sandy Carter of First Baptist Church of Stephens.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Stephens Cemetery Fund, P.O. 516, Stephens, AR 71764, c/o Maye Delaney to help maintain the cemetery, or to any veterans’ organization of your choice.