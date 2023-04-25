Anna Marie Robertson was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the age of 92, 3 weeks shy of her 93rd birthday.
She was born to Day Luttrell and Minnie Ola (Ellis) Luttrell on May 12, 1930 in Leachville, Arkansas. Anna was a member of the 1949 class of Leachville High and was voted the most outstanding student in her class.
Anna was a resident of Magnolia for over 64 years. She served the Boys Club tirelessly for 27 years as a member of the board of directors and original member of the Women’s Auxiliary. Anna was also an active and faithful member of Asbury Methodist Church.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard Robertson; daughter, Patricia Kirkpatrick; and five brothers and sisters, Randy, Ola Mae, Patsy, Wilma, and Lucille.
She is survived by her son, Len Robertson and wife Susan of Arlington, TX; son-in-law, Michael Kirkpatrick of Magnolia; grandchildren, Colt Kirkpatrick, Jill Kirkpatrick, Cameron Kirkpatrick and wife Amy, Ashley Simpson and husband Jeff, Lindsey Hamilton and husband Matthew, and Melissa McCasland and husband Josh; great-grandchildren, Mia Dozier, Aiden Dozier, Ava Kirkpatrick, Alma Kirkpatrick, Grayson Kirkpatrick, Kate Simpson, Eric Simpson, Conley Hamilton, Emma Reese Hamilton, Mav Hamilton, Cooper McCasland and Tatum McCasland; two brothers, Drew Luttrell and Jimmy Luttrell; a sister, Margie Luttrell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Asbury Methodist Church with a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Moore officiating.
Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
Pallbearers will be Colt Kirkpatrick, Cameron Kirkpatrick, Jeff Simpson, Matthew Hamilton, Josh McCasland and Bill Whitehead.