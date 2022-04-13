Ralph Randall Ross, 72, of El Dorado passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
Randy was born August 29, 1949 in Magnolia, the oldest son of Ralph and Lylette Ross, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by a son, Lee Randall Ross; a sister-in-law, Candy Ross; and a great-nephew, Boone Taylor.
Randy was a member of the Norphlet United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Men's Sunday School Class. He was a very gifted singer and enjoyed singing many years as part of the NUMC Choir. He loved entertaining children at church with his behind the ear, disappearing coin trick.
Randy had a passion for sports, and participated in youth sports from Little League, through high school, where he participated in track and football. He also served as a manager for the basketball team, where he found his passion for record keeping as the team statistician, serving many years after his graduation in that capacity.
Upon graduation he enrolled at Southern State College and participated in intramural basketball and football. He also served as a spring football trainer and in 1971 served as a track trainer for the AIC Track Champions. After graduation from SAU in 1972, Randy began his teaching and coaching career at Magnolia Junior High, as a science teacher and junior high coach, where he coached for 4 years. Two of those years he was blessed to have the opportunity to coach alongside his dad.
In 1976, he completed his master's degree, and accepted a position at Oil Belt Technical School.
From there Randy coached junior and senior girls basketball at Union High School. He later became a counselor for El Dorado High School where he served for 19 years. During these years, Randy's passion for sports kept him in the press box at El Dorado and later Norphlet High School, where he served as clock keeper and at times announcer.
Randy enjoyed hunting as a member of the Norphlet Deer Camp, camping with his family, attending SAU football and baseball games, and was an all-everything Razorbacks fan. As a child he loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Stan Musial was his favorite player.
His love for history, sports and record keeping led to his most lasting legacy, the formation of the Union County Sports Hall of Fame, and Museum in 2010. That organization is dedicated to preserving the rich athletic history of Union County. Currently there are 56 members in the UCSHoF including baseball greats School Boy Rowe and Lou Brock, all-time great Razorbacks, such as Olympic star Clyde Scott, football greats, Harris, Mooty, Hines and the Burnett boys, and original Harlem Globetrotter Reece "Goose" Tatum. Randy also complied two local sports books, "50 Years of Norphlet Football" and the "Almanac of El Dorado Football.”
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Louise Ross of Norphlet; brother, Greg Ross of Mansfield, TX; and a treasured grandson, Aidan Ross of Fayetteville. He was an uncle to Tom Rogers (Alice) of Fort Worth, TX and a very special group of cousins. Randy would also want to remember his many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15 at the Norphlet United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Young's Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be made to the Norphlet United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 28, Norphlet, AR 71759.
CLICK HERE to express condolences.