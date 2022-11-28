Derol Mayo, 67, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home.
Derol was born on October 16, 1955 in Magnolia to the late Edward Collier and Mary Helen (Morehead) Mayo. He was an operator for Albemarle Corporation and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.
Derol was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Mayo.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pam Mayo of Magnolia; sons, Trent (Melody) Mayo of Magnolia and Keith (Holly) Mayo of Little Rock; brothers, Wayne Mayo of Ponchatoula, LA and Jeff (Leslie) Mayo of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Kalene Mayo of Magnolia; sister, Linda (Bo) Weaver of Ponchatoula; grandchildren, Claire Mayo of Magnolia and Knox and Lucie Mayo of Little Rock; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery with Bro. Tim Wooley and Rev. David Moore officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made Asbury Methodist Church, 1300 E. University, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Stewart-Walkerville Cemetery, 10060 Hwy 19 S, Magnolia, AR 71753.