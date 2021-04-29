Virginia Smith of Magnolia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the age of 63.
Virginia was born November 18, 1957 in Youngstown, OH. She was the daughter of Nancy Byrd; and stepfather, Joseph Byrd.
Virginia went to school in Campbell, OH. She attended Reed Elementary School, Gordon Junior High School, and Campbell Memorial High School.
Virginia married the love of her life, Ernest Smith, on December 24, 1998.
Virginia was employed as a domestic caregiver. She was very creative. She enjoyed cooking and baking.
Virginia was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a way of making you feel better, she was full of love and joy. She also enjoyed going to church and studying her word.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Ernest Smith; her parents, Nancy and Joseph Byrd of California; two daughters, Shellanda Byrd, and Tinasha Sullivan, both of California; one son, Kenneth Longmire (Chaquita) of Texas; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Christine Salsberry; three sisters, Geraldine Thomas, Linda Moore, and Beverly Diamond; two brothers, Fred Jefferson and Chester Longmire; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and family.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jalen Jazz Murphy.
We love you queen, rest well.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 30 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel, with limited seating of 75 people only. This is strictly enforced.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Eulogist will be Rev. Tony Smith.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the service.
