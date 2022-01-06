Victor Johnson Jan 6, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Victor Johnson, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 6, 2022: Big jackpot means little to Arkansas players 13 hrs ago South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4 15 hrs ago Magnolia Police list recent arrests 15 hrs ago South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4 15 hrs ago SAU women searching for Great American Conference wins 15 hrs ago Magnolia School District honors board members 15 hrs ago Arkadelphia students to mask up Thursday 16 hrs ago $58 million fraud leads to 15-year prison term 15 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 16 hrs ago Two Powerball tickets split $632.6 million jackpot Updated 15 hrs ago Thursday's Columbia County criminal docket cancelled due to COVID-19 Jan 5, 2022 6 p.m. Wednesday COVID-19 local report: Magnolia School District active cases double to 43 Jan 5, 2022 Thick fog in Magnolia on Wednesday morning Jan 5, 2022 Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, January 5, 2022: January 6, 2021, another date that lives in infamy Jan 5, 2022 Construction has lackluster year in Magnolia, with almost $4.3 million worth of work Updated 15 hrs ago Albemarle Corporation releasing fourth-quarter figures on February 16 Jan 5, 2022 Magnolia-Camden seminar will address "How to Be a Good Manager" Jan 5, 2022 The Arkadelphian : New K-4 school building in the works Updated Jan 5, 2022 Arkansas peaches falter in 2021, but other fruit crops survive Jan 5, 2022 Commercial Metals Company gets $313 million on sale of California property Jan 5, 2022 Online Poll Which of these teams will win the College Football Playoff National Championship? You voted: Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesImprisoned man gets more federal time in drug case that spanned South Arkansas, LouisianaThursday's Columbia County criminal docket cancelled due to COVID-19Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesStormy weather with hail and tornadoes possible will ring in South Arkansas new yearJeff WilliamsParole Board lists December recommendationsCleveland County wreck takes life of passengerBilly Robert RogersMagnolia Police list recent arrestsGrowth or managed decline for Magnolia Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.