Graveside services for John Lee Easter will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Mount Israel Cemetery in Atlanta (Emerson), Arkansas.

John Lee Easter, 82, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, January 20 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Mount Israel Cemetery in Atlanta (Emerson), Arkansas under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.

Superintendent Larry Ferguson will be the eulogist.

Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.

