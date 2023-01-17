John Lee Easter, 82, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, January 20 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Mount Israel Cemetery in Atlanta (Emerson), Arkansas under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Superintendent Larry Ferguson will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.