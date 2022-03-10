John Henry Finley was born December 14, 1937 in Magnolia, Free Hope community, to the late Floyd Finley and Rosie Lee Cooper.
He was united in Holy Matrimony to Mrs. Bernice Walters-Finley.
John accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon until his health failed him.
He worked over 50 years as a farmer for Cameron Dodson Farms. After his retirement, he worked as a custodian at the Adult Education Center.
John was well-known for his green thumb and his love for fruits and vegetables. He was always out on Saturday mornings displaying his produce at the Farmer’s Market.
He was a pioneer father of the Calhoun Heights area. His love for his one and only daughter, Deborah Finley (his “Debbie Ann”), will never be forgotten. Although he only had one daughter, he was blessed with five beautiful granddaughters that will always have a special place in their hearts for their “Paw Paw” John Henry.
John gained his wings on Monday, February 28, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice; one sister, Essie Mae Finley; and great grandson, Sean Michael Morgan.
John is survived by his daughter, Deborah Easter of Magnolia; five granddaughters, Kristy (Jermillian) Carter, Ashley Easter, Whitney Booze, and Tiara Booze, all of Magnolia; and Karla (Andre) Molden of Colorado Springs, CO; 15 great-grandchildren: Ca’Darris Easter, Ariel Chappel, Angel Easter, Cassidy Easter, Jada Martin, Amiyia Davis, Ashlyn Easter, Zyria Booze, Ahmad Davis and Brooklyn Jones, all of Magnolia; Jordan Morgan of Dallas, Kelarick Willis, Kaden Willis, Jurnee Molden, and Malaki Molden, all of Colorado Springs, CO; one great-great granddaughter, Nova Harris; his sister, Mary Sue Toney of Milwaukee, WI; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at New Bethel/St. John Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.