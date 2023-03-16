Rosie Lee Blake Shepherd was born June 29, 1929 to Annie Lee Hamilton-Blake-Parish and Naman Blake in Shreveport, LA.
She was their only child, but due to the Great Depression and the need for her parents to work, she was left in the daily care of elder relatives, Duck and Mary Ellen Rambo, in the community of Taylortown, LA. They nurtured and loved her, and as she often said, “They spoiled me rotten.” Eventually she lived with this extended family and began her formal education.
In 1947, the Rambo family moved to Magnolia. Rosie started working at the Chatterbox Café. Working next to her was a handsome soldier, Lewis Shepherd. Their eyes met and they knew that they had met their soulmate. They married one month later -- a marriage that lasted 54 years until his death in 2001. To this union four children were born, Ruby Jewel, Delores Ann, Beverly Dean and Lewis Albert Jr.
Rosie and Lewis settled in his home community, Friendship, AR. Rosie found her niche in the community and joined the Friendship Baptist Church. She carried her children to church every Sunday and taught them about Christ and his redeeming love. During her years of service at Friendship, Rosie was a Sunday School teacher and for many years, she demonstrated the Sunday School lesson using the flannel board process. She also sang in the choir, worked with the Mission society, Pastor’s Aide, children’s activities, and kitchen committee. She was also an “acting Deaconess.”
The service that she truly enjoyed and saw as her life’s mission was helping the elderly. In the seventies, and eighties, many people in the community were elderly and in poor health. Rosie spent countless hours taking people to the doctor, cooking them nutritious meals, making them gift baskets for Christmas, knitting them scarves, or just offering them words of encouragement and comfort.
Rosie was a seamstress and worked for numerous years at Shanhouse in Magnolia. In addition to working outside the home, she still cooked nutritious means for her family and took care of the home. She made a mean butter roll that still makes your mouth water, and no one can duplicate.
Rosie encouraged her children to pursue a college education and careers that they enjoyed. She was also instrumental in encouraging and supporting other children to pursue their dreams. Through the years, she has received many thank-you from adults who told her that they appreciated the meals, words of kindness and encouragement that she gave so lovingly in their youth.
Rosie greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She was an optimistic person and tried to see the best in people and situations. She didn’t allow setbacks or disappointments in life to deter her. Even when Shanhouse closed its doors and moved to China and she lost all her retirement and benefits, she did not become bitter or angry.
Rosie’s passion was fishing. Nothing deterred her from fishing -- hot sun, put on a straw hat and long sleeve shirt; mosquitoes, ticks, and red bugs, spray bug repellant; snakes, get a big stick and put on boots. So, with her fishing pole, a few hooks, and her bait bucket, you could find Rosie fishing at Mill Creek, Mr. Fon’s Pond, Dorcheat, Columbia Lake or any puddle of water, it didn’t matter. “As long as I can wet my hook” she would say. And while most people would catch one or two fish, Rosie would have a bucket full of fish. She called fishing her therapy and could go every day!
In 2007, Rosie began experiencing declining health. As the years passed, it took a toll on her personality and memory. But the one memory that stuck with her was Jesus. She may have forgotten the names of her children, but she always remembered the name of the Lord. And she never forgot how to pray and give testimonies about the Lord. She would say, “God will take care of me.” Her faith was unwavering and the one expression that she always remembered to say was “thank you.”
All of Rosie’s children took care of her during these years, and on March 6, 2023, with her family holding her hands, kissing her forehead, and rubbing her arms, her spirit slipped from this world into the arms of her Savior. And as her grandson, Kevin said, “I hate to see her go, but she is happy now. She is with Sandaddy, her husband.”
Rosie’s parents and husband preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories four children, Rubye Johnson and husband, George of Clifton Park, NY, Delores Tucker of Pittsburg, CA, Beverly Boyd and husband, Lawrence of Daly City, CA, Lewis Shepherd Jr. and wife, Joyce of Arkadelphia; four grandchildren, Billy Tucker and wife, Melanie of Pittsburg, CA, Kevin Tucker and fiancé, Sherrie of Pittsburg, CA, Staci Medlock, and husband, Reggie of Clifton Park, NY, Kelli Rouse and husband, Stephen of Clifton Park, NY; great-grandchildren, Malaysia Davis-Tucker of Pittsburg, CA, Janiah Tucker of Oakland, CA, Alexis Tucker (Brandon) of Ashville, NC, Nicolette Tucker of Pittsburg, CA, Billy Tucker III of Pittsburg, CA, Peighton Medlock of Clifton Park, NY, Kevin Tucker, Jr. of Pittsburg, CA. Additionally, she is survived by sisters-in-law, Naomi Shepherd of Magnolia AR, and Alice Faye Shepherd of Los Angeles; great and great-grand, Catherine and Zakia Watson, Darrion Hill, Alyse and Braylon Watson, Georgina Battle, and LeAsia Wright; and a special niece/daughter, Margie Farris and husband, Ellis of Stamps; and the Marshall Family of Haughton, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Celebration of her Life and Legacy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Friendship Baptist Church in Stamps. Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Dr. John Wesson, pastor/officiant, and Dr. Lewis A. Shepherd Jr., eulogist.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday, March 17, and a wake will be held from 5-6 p.m. at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A final viewing will be held before the scheduled service time, beginning at 10 a.m. Please govern yourselves accordingly.
