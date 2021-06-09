James H. Hall of Mount Ida was called to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the age of 84.
Born in Stephens on July 18, 1936 to C.C. and Euna Mae Hall, James was a blessing to all who knew him. His love for Christ, fishing, and traveling with his family was nothing compared to the love he had for his wife of 65 years, Carlyn Peace Hall.
Having previously resided in Stephens, Little Rock, England, and Pine Bluff, he was a staple in Mount Ida and could be found at the counter of Able Parts, his family business – if not, you could bet he would be on the peaceful waters of Lake Ouachita, fishing for crappie. James was a deacon for 60 years at various churches, and last served at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Ida.
He was preceded in death by one son, Clennon Hall; his parents, C.C. and Euna Mae Hall; siblings, Charles Hall (Dixie), Ralph Hall, Hazel Williams (L.L.), Lena Autrey (Raymond), Minnie Tribble (Ben), Betty Sue Pennington (Roy); one brother-in-law, Lewis Peace; and a host of extended family and friends who have now welcomed him home.
James is survived by the love of his life, Carlyn Peace Hall of Greenbrier; his youngest son, William Hall (Karen) of Greenbrier; grandchildren, Katie Hall Garner (Jerry) of Little Rock, Ginnie McGee (Stewart) of Greenbrier, Christi Hall Hensley (Josh) of Conway, Brandon Hall and Chad Hall; one great-grandson, Clint Hall; brothers-in-law, Len Peace (Karen) and Ben Peace (Barbara); his best furry friend, Rascal; and many relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services will be held starting with visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Stephens Cemetery in Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association (donations.diabetes.org) or Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 426, Mount Ida, Arkansas 71957.