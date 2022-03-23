Casey Gilmore was born in Magnolia to the late George “Bill” Gilmore and Rosie Cooper-Gilmore on February 15, 1947. He was the seventh child of 11 children.
On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Casey transitioned from this earthly life at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Casey confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was a faithful trustee at Jones Chapel Baptist Church.
Casey attended Columbia High School and later joined the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. After serving his country, he received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1971. Casey was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Awards, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 device and two Meritorious Awards. He continued his civil services for over 20 years in the National Guard.
He was a faithful employee with Amfuel for 29 years until he became disabled. Casey was also a member of the Brothers United Men Club, and he was a proud member of Prince Hall Free Mason.
He united in holy matrimony with his soulmate, Carrie Ann Gilmore, on December 31, 1984. To this union, two daughters were born, Porche’ Gilmore and Kasi “Nikki” Easter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George “Bill” Gilmore, and Rosie Gilmore; and siblings, Ora “Vicki” Thomas, Bertha Gilmore-Biddle, Georgia “G.G.” Lee Hanson, and Eddie Ray Gilmore.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 38 years, Carrie Gilmore; two daughters, Porche’ Gilmore and Kasi-Nikki (Josef) Easter; one sister, Margie Gilmore of Muskegon, MI; five brothers, Clarence “Buddy” Gilmore of Englewood CA; Carlos (Maria) Gilmore, Clifton Gilmore, Raymond (Toots) Gilmore, all of Muskegon, MI; and Billy Gilmore of Magnolia; special brother, Marty Hawkins; special godson, Tyrone Rausaw; one grandson, Kasyn J. Easter; one granddaughter, Za’Naria Gilmore-Gill; and special aunt, Lorene Rudd.
Casey was also a special bonus grandfather to many children: Leighana, Traivon, Ra’Quontae, Armani, Chadyn, Justice, and Bentley. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 25 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
On the day of services, a viewing will be held before services only.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial with military honors will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Michael Clayton will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
