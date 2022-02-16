Scott Hannon “Chico” Wilson, 55, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in Miller County, Arkansas from a motorcycle accident.
He was born March 16, 1966 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Claude Hannon Wilson Jr. and Bessie Jeanette (Summerlin) Wilson.
Chico, as he was known by friends, loved NASCAR, fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Hannah Plyler; and granddaughter, Rhesa Wilson, both of Prescott; sister, Annette Davis and husband Larry of Magnolia; and a niece, Rachel Smallwood and husband Cameron of North Little Rock.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be the bikers with whom he he loved riding.
